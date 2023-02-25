Youngster stabbed to death at Sector 24, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 24
A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death by a group of youngsters over an old enmity near Saini Bhawan, Sector 24, last night. The victim, Lavish, a resident of Sector 25, was rushed to the PGI where the doctors at the Advanced Trauma Centre declared him dead. Three juveniles were detained in connection with the murder this evening.
On a statement of the victim’s father, Monu Puhal (39), the police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC at the Sector 11 police station.
Puhal said he worked as driver and had three sons. Around 8 pm yesterday, Lavish went out to meet his friend at Sector 24. Around 8.26 pm, he received a phone call and the caller told him that Lavish was found lying near Saini Bhawan, Sector 24, in an injured condition and was being rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16) by an ambulance.
He reached the GMSH-16 where the doctors referred Lavish to the PGI. He said an unidentified person stabbed his son in the abdomen. Meanwhile, a police team, including forensics experts, videographed the crime scene. The police said the incident took place near Saini Bhawan late Thursday night when the victim, a student of Class IX, and his friend were going to meet another friend in Sector 24. A group of youths stabbed Lavish with a knife.
Sources said Lavish had an altercation with Kaka around eight days ago. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the PGI.
