Youth acquitted in POCSO case

Chandigarh, September 27
A city court has acquitted a 25-year-old youth in a POCSO case as prosecution failed to prove charges. The victim had alleged the accused raped her by promising to marry her.
PS Lucky, counsel, claimed the FIR was registered after a delay of five years. The prosecution failed to prove the allegations.
