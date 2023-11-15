Youth acquitted in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

A local court has acquitted a 22-year-old man in a POCSO case as the prosecution failed to prove the charges against him.

The man was booked under Sections 363, 366, 376 (1) and 376 (2) (n) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act in June 2020, following a complaint by the mother of a minor girl.

The complainant told the police that the accused had enticed her 17-year-old daughter into running away with him. He was arrested over the course of the investigation. Mandeep Kumar and Kashish Jain, the counsels of the accused, argued that the prosecution had failed to prove the case. They pointed out that there were no medical records to back the charges against him. They also said that the prosecution had also failed to prove that the victim was a minor. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.