Youth arrested for Rs 5L cyber fraud on Pinjore woman

Panchkula, August 10
The police arrested a youth involved in a cyber fraud of Rs 5.25 lakh.
The suspect has been identified as Sangam Gupta, 22, who hails from Uttar Pradesh.
In her complaint to the police, a woman residing in Pinjore village stated that she worked in Solan and had opened a bank account to save fund for her daughters’ weddings. When she checked her bank account, she found that someone had fraudulently withdrawn Rs 5.25 lakh from it.
On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber police station.
The police said the suspect got access to the complainant’s net banking details through fraudulent means on the internet and withdrew Rs 5.25 lakh from her account. The suspect invested the amount in cryptocurrency. He would be produced in a court tomorrow.
