Youth arrested for rash driving

Chandigarh: The police have arrested car driver Gaurav (19) of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, for rashly and negligently driving his car and hitting the road berm and a tree near the Shastri Nagar light point on Friday. Later, he was released on bail. A case under Section 279 and 336 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. Rajinderan of Mauli Jagran reported the matter. TNS

Chain snatched in Zirakpur

Zirakpur: Two bike-borne youths snatched the gold chain from a woman at Shiva Enclave here on Saturday afternoon. She, along with her minor daughter, was walking home when the snatchers targeted her. She resisted their attempt but one of the snatchers pushed her and escaped with the chain. TNS

Cong reaches out to young voters

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Youth Congress has launched a “Pehla Vote” campaign, which is aimed at empowering, educating and engaging first-time voters in the city. The campaign was designed to reach out to the youth of the city, especially those casting vote for the first time, said Manoj Lubana, president of the city unit. TNS

UT golfer Akshay placed fourth

Chandigarh: City golfer Akshay Sharma claimed fourth position at 17-under 263, on the concluding day of the Jaipur Open. Aman Raj, meanwhile, won the event with an error-free final round of 4-under 66 and secured his fourth career win by one shot at a total of 19-under 261. Greater Noida’s Saptak Talwar (64-65-71-62) and Gurugram’s Sunhit Bishnoi (65-67-68-62) claimed tied-second place at 18-under 262. TNS

2-day athletics meet from Dec 30

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Athletics Association will organise the Chandigarh North District & South District Athletics Championship at the Sector 7 sports complex on December 30 and 31. Athletes can confirm their entries at http://Chandigarhathletics.in before December 27. TNS

Minister comes calling

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with BJP district president Sanjeev Vashisht during an event of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Balongi on Saturday. Vicky

Over to residents

Mayor Anup Gupta inaugurates various works completed by the Municipal Corporation at Daria village in Chandigarh on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL