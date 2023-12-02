Youth arrested for snatching

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for snatching a mobile phone. Shiv Ram Yadav, a resident of Burail village, Sector 45, reported that two motorcycle-borne persons snatched his mobile phone at Burail. The police registered a case. During investigation, one of the suspects, identified as Nitin, alias Tira, was arrested. TNS
Poor audio, film screened again
Mohali: A few among the audience created ruckus at Sector 66 mall as they complained of bad accoustics during a movie on Friday evening. After arguments and counterarguments, the multiplex management ran the film again but the spectators complained that sound was inaudible. Cops reached the spot and pacified the audience. Later, the management reportedly refunded the money, said Amandeep Kaur, an eyewitness. TNS
Man attacked at Faidan village
Chandigarh: A man was attacked at his house in Faidan village. Vinod Kumar alleged that Kunal, Vimal and six others barged into his house and attacked him. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.
