Youth arrested for snatching

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 22-year-old youth for snatching. The suspect was identified as Prashant, a resident of, Ram Darbar, Phase I. The police said Prashant, along with his accomplice, had snatched Rs 5,000 from one Ajay Kumar at the Industrial Area, Phase II. A case regarding the incident was registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS
Safai karamchari held with knife
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 20-year-old youth while possessing a knife. The suspect, identified as Tushar Singh, alias Pinku, a resident of Ram Darbar, Phase I, was arrested by a patrolling party from near his house. A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station. Tushar
already had two cases registered against him. The police said the suspect worked as a safai karamchari at the PGIMER. TNS
Sec 38 resident duped of Rs 3L
Chandigarh: A Sector 38 resident, who wanted to rent out his property, was duped of Rs 3.85 lakh. According to the police, the complainant, Sukhminder Singh, stated that he had posted an advertisement to rent out his property following which a person claiming to be a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel contacted him to enquire about it. The complainant alleged that the person managed to cheat him through online transactions. A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station and an investigation has been initiated into it. TNS
2 arrested with pistols, 4 rounds
Mohali: The police arrested two Kharar residents and seized two countrymade pistols and four rounds from them. The suspects, identified as Kharar residents Ram Charan and Rahul Rana, were nabbed near the Sector 58 cremation ground when they were going on a scooter. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Phase I police station. TNS
2 minor girls rescued, 1 held
Mohali: The police rescued two Bihari minors, aged 12 and 14, and arrested a woman, Sonu, from a house in Balongi under the Immoral Trafficking Act. Cops said the suspect had reportedly brought the girls from Bihar on the pretext of getting them employed at a salon. A case of Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered at the Balongi police station.
