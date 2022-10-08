Youth arrested for stabbing friend to death in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 7

The police have arrested a youth for allegedly stabbed his ‘friend’ to death over a petty issue in Bihta village of Saha.

The deceased has been identified as Gorav (23), a resident of Bihta, and the suspect Gurmeet of the same village. A case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC at the Saha police station today.

In a complaint to the police, the victim’s brother, Ankit, stated that Gorav and Gurmeet were good friends. Gurmeet was an addict and Gorav used to stop him from taking drugs, which had led to arguments between them on various occasions.

“On Thursday, they again had arguments over some issue at Ramdasia chopal. As I reached there, I saw Gurmeet pulling out a knife and stabbing Gorav in the stomach. I rushed to save Gorav. In the meantime, Gurmeet managed to flee,” Ankit alleged.

Gorav was rushed to the Primary Health Centre, Bihta, from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, and further to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

A video, purportedly of the suspect in an intoxicated condition, has gone viral on the social media in which he was saying that he was bad to those who say bad about him.

Saha SHO Yashdeep Singh said, “The suspect has been arrested within 24 hours of the crime. He will be produced in a court tomorrow. The weapon used in the crime will be recovered from the suspect.”

Suspect hooked on drugs: Victim’s brother

