Youth arrested with 10 stolen phones

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

The police have arrested Mohmmad Altaf (19) of Dhanas near the slaughter house, Phase 1, Industrial Area, for his alleged involvement in a snatching case reported yesterday. He had also been booked under Section 379 of the IPC at Sarangpur last year.

Rakesh of Hallo Majra reported that around 10 pm on March 7, ywo scooter-borne youths snatched his mobile phone near the petrol station in Phase 1, Industrial Area.

During investigation, the police recovered Rakesh’s mobile along with nine smart phones snatched/stolen from victims across the city. The suspect was produced before the court that remanded him in three-day police custody.