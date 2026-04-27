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Home / Chandigarh / Youth arrested with drugs in Kurali

Youth arrested with drugs in Kurali

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:40 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested a Kurali youth and recovered 14 grams of heroin, 252 grams of opium and 1.9 kg of ganja from him.

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On April 24, a police team, which was patrolling the Kurali area, spotted a youth on the slip road near Motia Group, Kurali. The youth, identified as Suraj, alias Aman (24), a resident of Bengala Basti, Kurali, was sitting on a two-wheeler with a broken number plate.

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The police carried out a cursory check and recovered heroin, opium and ganja hidden in the two-wheeler..

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Sub-inspector Harbhej Singh, from the CIA staff, said the police had registered a case under Sections 18, 20, 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the youth. The accused had no criminal record.

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