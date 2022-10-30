 Youth arrested with heroin : The Tribune India

Youth arrested with heroin

Youth arrested with heroin


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a resident of Ram Darbar, Yogesh, alias Vicky (32), and recovered 74 gram of heroin from his possession near Phase 1, Ram Darbar, on Friday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Illicit liquor recovered

Chandigarh: Subhash (62) of Hallo Majra has been arrested with 12 bottles of Indian made liquor near Poultry Farm Chowk, Hallo Majra. TNS

Fake number plate: 2 held

Chandigarh: The police arrested two juveniles for using a fake registration number plate on a scooter. The duo was nabbed at a naka near the DRDO office gate in Ram Darbar, Phase 1, here, on October 28. They did not produce the relevant documents. A case has been registered. TNS

Man hurt in road mishap

Chandigarh: Kamlesh (47), a resident of Phase 11, Mohali, reported that a bus hit his Mahindra Gusto near the Gurdwara turn light point in Sector 47 on October 26. Kamlesh sustained injuries in the mishap. The bus driver, identified as Harjeet Singh, a resident of Samaana, took him to the GMCH-32. A case has been registered. TNS

Patiala resident duped of Rs 2 lakh

Chandigarh: Partap Singh (27), a resident of Ugoke, Patiala, alleged that Rupinder Singh, owner of Three Bird Abroad Consultant, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, cheated him of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. A case has been registered. TNS

Off-road fest in Mohali today

Mohali: The Dusty A’Fair Off-road fest will be held at Horizon Richmond, Sector 110, here, on October 30. Off-roaders from North India will participate in the event. The tricity’s first-ever off-road fest will consist of off-road arena, music and fair. TNS

20 judokas felicitated

Chandigarh: As many as 20 judokas, who brought laurels for Chandigarh, were awarded during the World Judo Day celebrations at the Sector 34 Sports Complex. Sapna, Angel, Japnaam, Vivek, Mehak, Navroop, Himanshi, Aakil, Himanshu, Fardeen, Divanshi, Suni, Malkit Singh, Yash Chaudhary, Aarti, Saniya Rai, Kamini, Manpreet, Milli and Savitri were awarded. TNS

Sec 45 college kabaddi champ

Chandigarh: Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, here, won the Panjab University Inter-College Kabaddi (national style) Championship for Women, which concluded at GGS Khalsa College for Women, Jharsahib. MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, claimed the second position and Dev Samaj College for Women, Ferozepur, finished third. TNS

Cricket meet from Nov 1

Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, will organise the 2nd edition of the Balramji Das Tandon U-16 Multi-Day Cricket Tournament from November 1. As many as six teams - Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh - will participate in the tournament. TNS

Athletics meet on Nov 12, 13

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Athletics Association will organise the Chandigarh North District & South District Athletics Championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex from November 12 to 13. An athlete residing or studying in Chandigarh will be eligible to participate in this championship. Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers before November 10. Athletes residing or studying in Sectors 1 to 30 or adjoining villages will be allowed to participate in north district event, while those residing or studying in Sector 31 or onwards or adjoining villages will be allowed to participate in south district event.

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...


City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

People living outside ‘lal dora’ likely to get water connection

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari; Delhi CM calls protesters his ‘brothers’

Campaign to curb vehicular pollution: Will answer all queries, resubmit file to LG, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital