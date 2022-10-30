Youth arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a resident of Ram Darbar, Yogesh, alias Vicky (32), and recovered 74 gram of heroin from his possession near Phase 1, Ram Darbar, on Friday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Illicit liquor recovered

Chandigarh: Subhash (62) of Hallo Majra has been arrested with 12 bottles of Indian made liquor near Poultry Farm Chowk, Hallo Majra. TNS

Fake number plate: 2 held

Chandigarh: The police arrested two juveniles for using a fake registration number plate on a scooter. The duo was nabbed at a naka near the DRDO office gate in Ram Darbar, Phase 1, here, on October 28. They did not produce the relevant documents. A case has been registered. TNS

Man hurt in road mishap

Chandigarh: Kamlesh (47), a resident of Phase 11, Mohali, reported that a bus hit his Mahindra Gusto near the Gurdwara turn light point in Sector 47 on October 26. Kamlesh sustained injuries in the mishap. The bus driver, identified as Harjeet Singh, a resident of Samaana, took him to the GMCH-32. A case has been registered. TNS

Patiala resident duped of Rs 2 lakh

Chandigarh: Partap Singh (27), a resident of Ugoke, Patiala, alleged that Rupinder Singh, owner of Three Bird Abroad Consultant, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, cheated him of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. A case has been registered. TNS

Off-road fest in Mohali today

Mohali: The Dusty A’Fair Off-road fest will be held at Horizon Richmond, Sector 110, here, on October 30. Off-roaders from North India will participate in the event. The tricity’s first-ever off-road fest will consist of off-road arena, music and fair. TNS

20 judokas felicitated

Chandigarh: As many as 20 judokas, who brought laurels for Chandigarh, were awarded during the World Judo Day celebrations at the Sector 34 Sports Complex. Sapna, Angel, Japnaam, Vivek, Mehak, Navroop, Himanshi, Aakil, Himanshu, Fardeen, Divanshi, Suni, Malkit Singh, Yash Chaudhary, Aarti, Saniya Rai, Kamini, Manpreet, Milli and Savitri were awarded. TNS

Sec 45 college kabaddi champ

Chandigarh: Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, here, won the Panjab University Inter-College Kabaddi (national style) Championship for Women, which concluded at GGS Khalsa College for Women, Jharsahib. MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, claimed the second position and Dev Samaj College for Women, Ferozepur, finished third. TNS

Cricket meet from Nov 1

Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, will organise the 2nd edition of the Balramji Das Tandon U-16 Multi-Day Cricket Tournament from November 1. As many as six teams - Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh - will participate in the tournament. TNS

Athletics meet on Nov 12, 13

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Athletics Association will organise the Chandigarh North District & South District Athletics Championship at the Sector 7 Sports Complex from November 12 to 13. An athlete residing or studying in Chandigarh will be eligible to participate in this championship. Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers before November 10. Athletes residing or studying in Sectors 1 to 30 or adjoining villages will be allowed to participate in north district event, while those residing or studying in Sector 31 or onwards or adjoining villages will be allowed to participate in south district event.