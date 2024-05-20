Youth arrested with heroin

Chandigarh, May 19
A 21-year-old youth has been arrested by the District Crime Cell (DCC) of the UT police for peddling drugs. The police have recovered 10.25 gram heroin from him.
The police said the suspect, identified as Prem Gupta, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony (DMC), was arrested by a patrol team in Sector 38 (West). A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Maloya police station. Three cases are already registered against him in Chandigarh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops
Claim vital Maliwal case evidence lost | Say attack could ha...
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
Capital sizzles at 44.4°C
Weather department sounds red alert till tomorrow