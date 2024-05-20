Youth arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

A 21-year-old youth has been arrested by the District Crime Cell (DCC) of the UT police for peddling drugs. The police have recovered 10.25 gram heroin from him.

The police said the suspect, identified as Prem Gupta, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony (DMC), was arrested by a patrol team in Sector 38 (West). A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Maloya police station. Three cases are already registered against him in Chandigarh.

