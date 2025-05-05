Youth arrested with heroin

The police have arrested a Punjab resident with heroin.

The suspect was identified as Honey Kumar (20), a resident of Chauinda Devi village in Amritsar district.

A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Industrial Area police station. The police had arrested him with 41.83 gm of heroin near the cremation ground, Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on May 2.