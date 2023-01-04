Youth arrested with pistol

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested an 18-year-old youth for possessing a country-made pistol. Suspect Sunil, alias Begi, a resident of Sector 25, was nabbed near his house with the firearm. A case has been registered. TNS

Placement drive begins

Chandigarh: A campus placemen drive began at the Indo-Swiss Training Centre (ISTC) here on Tuesday, with various private sector organisations offering employment to students. On the first day, a firm recruited 13 students, including four girls, on a cost-to-company basis at Rs 24 lakh per annum, according to an official statement. TNS

Varsity ties up with company

Mohali: Chitkara University announced its partnership with ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, to train students in digital skills and improve job prospects with paths to employment. This programme will benefit 500 students every year, claimed university officials.