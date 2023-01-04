Youth arrested with pistol

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested an 18-year-old youth for possessing a country-made pistol. Suspect Sunil, alias Begi, a resident of Sector 25, was nabbed near his house with the firearm. A case has been registered. TNS
Placement drive begins
Chandigarh: A campus placemen drive began at the Indo-Swiss Training Centre (ISTC) here on Tuesday, with various private sector organisations offering employment to students. On the first day, a firm recruited 13 students, including four girls, on a cost-to-company basis at Rs 24 lakh per annum, according to an official statement. TNS
Varsity ties up with company
Mohali: Chitkara University announced its partnership with ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, to train students in digital skills and improve job prospects with paths to employment. This programme will benefit 500 students every year, claimed university officials.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...