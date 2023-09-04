Youth assaulted over friendship with girl

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

A resident of Maloya was allegedly kidnapped from Balongi, Mohali, by a few persons, including his girlfriend’s brother, who assaulted the victim and later abandoned him outside his house last night.

The victim, Sonu Kumar, alleged that he was at work yesterday when his mother informed him about a few persons entering his house and threatening her. “The suspects had come to assault me. Fearing my safety, my mother told me not to come home and spend the night at my cousin’s house in Balongi,” he stated.

He went to his cousin’s house. However, the suspects came to know about his whereabouts and reached there, said the complainant.

“Around six persons, including my girlfriend’s brother Guddu, who disapproved of my friendship with his sister, kidnapped me,” he alleged. He further alleged that the victim was repeatedly assaulted at separate locations, resulting in severe injuries, including fractures in a leg and an arm. After beating him to pulp, the suspects dumped the victim outside his house. Sonu’s family rushed him to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

Gaytri, Sonu’s mother, said Guddu and his accomplices entered her house without permission and threatened her with dire consequences if she left the house. The police were informed about the incident, following which a team visited the spot. A police official said they had informed the Mohali police about the incident for further action as the crime was reported within their jurisdiction.

