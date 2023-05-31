Youth awarded 10-year jail for sodomy in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

The Special Judge, Fast Track Court, Chandigarh, has sentenced a youth to 10 years in jail for sodomising a minor child and sent him to a correction home. On the complaint of the five-year-old victim’s maternal grandmother, the police registered a case against the youth around four years ago. The complainant alleged that the accused committed misdeed with child.

The police registered the case under Section 377 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act against the accused. At the time of the incident, the convict was sixteen and a half years old. Initially, his case was tried in the juvenile court. Later, it was transferred to the Special Fast Track Court.