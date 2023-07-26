Youth awarded 20-year RI for rape

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

A Fast Track Special Court-Chandigarh judge has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a rape case registered three years previously.

The case was registered following a complaint by the victim’s father on October 19, 2019, under Sections 363, 366 and 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was nabbed as part of the investigation, and later presented in the court following the probe.

Charges were framed against the accused, but he pleaded not guilty. The counsel for the accused asserted that he had been falsely implicated in the case. However, the public prosecutor contended that the prosecution had proved the case against him beyond a shadow of a doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the youth guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.