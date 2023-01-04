Youth booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 3

The police have booked a youth for extortion and outraging modesty of a woman after coming in contact with her through social media. The victim stated that she met the youth earlier, but got married recently.

The suspect, Sahil, a resident of Rajasthan, started harassing the victim and her family members on phone calls and demanded money from them. He threatened the woman of maligning her image on the social media and among her friends.

