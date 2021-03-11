Chandigarh Youth Congress holds signature drive

Chandigarh, May 26
The city Youth Congress today held a signature campaign to lodge its protest against the MC. Senior leaders of the city Congress, including president Subhash Chawla, HS Lucky, Ajay Sharma and Kamlesh, were present during the campaign outside the MC office.
“People from Chandigarh extended their support to the fight against commercial property tax in villages and additional garbage collection charges. This is just the beginning of the fight. We won’t tolerate inappropriate taxes and will fight so that common man can benefit,” said Manoj Lubana, president of the Youth Congress.
