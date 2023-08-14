Youth Congress launches campaign, aims at women empowerment

Chandigarh, August 13

The Youth Congress on Sunday launched the poster of “Shakti Super She” in the presence of its city unit chief Manoj Lubana and in-charge Satyawan Gehlot. It aims at enhancing the participation of women in the Independence Day celebrations.

Manoj Lubana said on August 15, women would hoist the national flag while the Youth Congress would be the facilitator. HS Lucky, president, UT Congress, said the party was looking for young and dynamic leaders who were ready to work hard at the grassroots level.

Gehlot appealed to the activists to connect with the people. National in-charge Krishna Allavaru said the youth wing would work under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in the LS poll.

#Congress