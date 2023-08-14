Youth Congress launches campaign, aims at women empowerment

Chandigarh, August 13
The Youth Congress on Sunday launched the poster of “Shakti Super She” in the presence of its city unit chief Manoj Lubana and in-charge Satyawan Gehlot. It aims at enhancing the participation of women in the Independence Day celebrations.
Manoj Lubana said on August 15, women would hoist the national flag while the Youth Congress would be the facilitator. HS Lucky, president, UT Congress, said the party was looking for young and dynamic leaders who were ready to work hard at the grassroots level.
Gehlot appealed to the activists to connect with the people. National in-charge Krishna Allavaru said the youth wing would work under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in the LS poll.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...