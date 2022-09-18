Youth Congress observes 'Unemployment Day'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

The Chandigarh Youth Congress today observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday as “National Unemployment Day”, alleging that the Modi government had been “lying for the past eight years in the name of employment”.

They wrote ‘unfulfilled promises’ of the government on baloons and released them, protesting against the increasing unemployment in the country.

City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana said, “Unemployment in the country has severely increased under the Modi regime. On the occasion of his birthday today, a revolution against unemployment is taking place.”

HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Congress, alleged, “The PM has increased the unemployment rate instead of the GDP rate.”

Meanwhile, some Youth Congress leaders, who had assembled at Sector 39 to ghearo Union Minister Smriti Irani’s convoy, were detained and taken to the Sector 39 police station. They were released later.

P’kula Youth Cong workers protest against BJP govt

Panchkula: Members of the local unit of the Youth Congress today protested against the Central government over the issues of unemployment and inflation.

Addressing the protesters, Ankush Nishad, president, Panchkula Youth Congress, said due to the alleged wrong policies of the Modi government, the graph of inflation was moving upward with each passing day while that of employment was heading south. He said the BJP betrayed the youth by not fulfilling its promise of providing jobs to 2 crore youth every year. — TNS