Youth Cong stages protest, several workers detained

The UT police detained several Youth Congress workers today while they were marching towards the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to protest inaction in the suicide case of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Advertisement

Deepak Lubana, president of the Chandigarh Youth Congress, said the police stopped them from moving towards the residence of the Chief Minister in Sector 3 and took them to the police station.

Advertisement

The Congress workers, carrying posters and banners, were demanding the arrest of all officers named in the note left by Y Puran Kumar.

Advertisement

Lubana said, “The tragic death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar is not a suicide, but a martyrdom caused by the government’s insensitive and irresponsible system. The BJP-led Haryana Government has completely failed to deliver justice to a promising Dalit officer.”

The mortal remains of the IPS officer are still lying in the mortuary, while the government’s silence is nothing short of a mockery of justice, he said.