Chandigarh Youth Congress workers protest rising prices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

The police had to use water cannons to stop protesting Youth Congress team members from marching towards MP Kirron Kher’s residence here today.

The Chandigarh Youth Congress was holding a protest over the issue of rising prices and unemployment. The team members were going to gherao Kher’s residence.

Manoj Lubana, president, Chandigarh Youth Congress, said: “We are protesting against the rising prices of LPG, petrol, diesel and food items.”

On the police presence, Lubana said: “There is more police than protesters here. It shows that they’re scared of us and they want to scare us as well. But, we’ll not stop. This government is blind and deaf. No matter how much we protest, it doesn’t affect it at all.”

