Youth Congress celebrates Rahul's b'day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

The city Youth Congress today organised “Mohabbat ki Dukaan” to celebrate the birthday of Rahul Gandhi here today.

The Youth Congress organised “Mohabbat ki Dukaan” and made special arrangements to distribute sweetened water among people on the IT Park road. The stall was named “Mohabbat ki Dukaan” as a symbol of respect to the idea of Rahul Gandhi of universal brotherhood, said Manoj Lubana, president of the city Youth Congress.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, who was accompanied by other senior leaders, while inaugurating the “Mohabbat ki Dukaan”, said: “The City Youth Congress took a good initiative by keeping up the tenets of the Indian National Congress by serving the people of our city. This is our tradition and culture.”

“Such activities narrow the gap among religions and this is the thought process of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in particular,” he said. The volunteers also offered flowers to the passers-by.