Youth Congress chief holds silent protest over pending demands

Chandigarh, December 27

The city police detained Chandigarh Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana in the morning today, minutes after he sat on a silent protest outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

He was taken to the Sector 3 police station and later released in the evening. Lubana said he wanted to raise certain issues affecting the city residents with Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. He rued that he got no response from Purohit despite his efforts to engage with the UT Administrator.

In a press statement, Lubana claimed to have written four letters this month, seeking to discuss certain issues concerning the people of Chandigarh with the UT Administrator. However, so far, there has been no update.

His demands include an 85% reservation for youth in employment in Chandigarh, a hike in pension for the elderly, differently abled people and widows, an end to the ‘Lal Dora’ system, a slash in the house tax, the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), jobs for those who win medals for Chandigarh in the field of sports and a provision of menstrual leave at schools, colleges and offices in Chandigarh.

He said, “For too long, the voices of the people of Chandigarh have fallen on deaf ears. In the silence of the authorities, I choose the powerful language of a peaceful protest. I sit in silence, not out of defiance, but as a symbol of the unheard voices longing for justice and representation.”

