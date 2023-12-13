Youth Congress leader, aides join ruling party

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

Youth Congress leader Ravi Adiwal along with his supporters joined the BJP at a function in Ram Darbar today.

City BJP president Jatinder Malhotra welcomed Adiwala and his supporters into the party fold. Speaking on the occasion, Malhotra said impressed by the work being done by the PM for the development of the country and welfare of the citizens, political savvy and common citizens were joining the BJP across the country. “The party will be further strengthened and once again form the government at the Centre in 2024,” he said.

Former BJP state presidents Arun Sood and Sanjay Tandon, state general secretary Rambir Bhatti and other leaders were present.

