Youth Congress lights candles, raises demands

Chandigarh, November 9
The city wing of the Youth Congress organised a symbolic protest at Sector 17 plaza by lighting diyas and creating a rangoli, seeking the fulfilment of its three demands.
Manoj Lubana, president of the organisation, said their three primary demands were 85 per cent reservation in jobs for youth in the city, raising pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 for the elderly, disabled and widows and the elimination of the lal dora system.
