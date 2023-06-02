Youth Congress protests in support of wrestlers

Chandigarh, June 1
The city Youth Congress today held a protest in support of wrestlers demonstrating at the Jantar Mantar, criticising the BJP-led government at the Centre.
Under the leadership city Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, the protesters burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by wrestlers.
“Beti Bachao slogan is just hypocrisy. The treatment meted out to women players at Jantar Mantar is very shameful,” alleged Lubana.
“The country is deeply saddened to see tears in the eyes of women sportspersons who brought medals to the country with their hard work and dedication,” said Lubana.
