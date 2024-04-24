Youth Congress protests PM Narendra Modi’s remarks

Chandigarh, April 23
The Youth Congress today staged a protest here over PM Narendra Modi’s alleged inflammatory remarks targeting the party manifesto and “his perceived efforts to sow division among the country’s people along religious lines”.
Activists under the leadership of Youth Congress city president Manoj Lubana gathered at the Sector 15 post office to denounce what they perceive as divisive rhetoric by Modi, emphasising the importance of unity and inclusivity in the diverse fabric of India.
In a symbolic gesture, the Youth Congress sent a copy of the Congress manifesto directly to Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP Chandigarh MP candidate Sanjay Tandon via post office.
Lubana said, “We stand united against any attempts to polarise our nation for political gains. The youth of Chandigarh reaffirm their allegiance to the ideals of justice, liberty and fraternity.”
The Chandigarh Youth Congress called upon all citizens to join hands in fostering a society where diversity is celebrated and every individual is treated with dignity and respect.
