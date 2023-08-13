Youth Congress's campaign in Maloya

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

The Youth Congress today organised its “Yuva Kranti Behtar Bharat ki Buniyaad” programme in Maloya. All-India Youth Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and in-charge of Chandigarh unit Satyawan Gehlot were present on the occasion.

Allavaru said every section of society was in trouble under the BJP dispensation. The list of promises made by the Modi government to the people was too long, but hardly any fulfilled.

#BJP #Congress