'Youth Dialogue' held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 22

Adhivakta Parishad of Chandigarh organised “Youth Dialogue” to mark “Young Advocates’ Day - Swami Vivekananda Ji Jayanti” at the ICSSR Hall, Panjab University. Justice Ritu Bahri, from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was the chief guest. She highlighted how lawyers, especially young ones, can contribute towards social transformation.

Advocates Ajay Jagga and Prateek Mahajan spoke on “Uniform Civil Code” and C Mohan Rao, senior advocate, Supreme Court, Karan Bhardwaj, advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, were the speakers for the topic, “Right to Privacy and Data Protection Bill”.