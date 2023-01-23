'Youth Dialogue' held

Chandigarh, January 22
Adhivakta Parishad of Chandigarh organised “Youth Dialogue” to mark “Young Advocates’ Day - Swami Vivekananda Ji Jayanti” at the ICSSR Hall, Panjab University. Justice Ritu Bahri, from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was the chief guest. She highlighted how lawyers, especially young ones, can contribute towards social transformation.
Advocates Ajay Jagga and Prateek Mahajan spoke on “Uniform Civil Code” and C Mohan Rao, senior advocate, Supreme Court, Karan Bhardwaj, advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, were the speakers for the topic, “Right to Privacy and Data Protection Bill”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...