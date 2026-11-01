A 22-year-old man was killed and his friend seriously injured after their Thar rammed into a roadside tree and overturned on the Sector 16-17 road late on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Rohtak. His friend, Priyanshu (22), a native of Bihar, is undergoing treatment. Priyanshu lives in a rented accommodation in Maloya.

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According to the police, the driver lost control of the SUV, which rammed into a roadside tree before rolling over four to five times. Both occupants were rushed to a hospital, where Sahil died.

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The vehicle was being driven at a high speed, the police said. An FIR has been registered against Priyanshu at the Sector 17 police station.