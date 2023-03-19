Youth dies by suicide

Dera Bassi, March 18
An 18-year-old youth living on rent at Mubarikpur village allegedly ended his life by ingesting a poisonous medicine.
Vivek Kumar, the deceased, used to grow vegetables at Mubarikpur. The police said he was suffering losses in business for the past sometime and was depressed.
He was taken to the Dera Bassi hospital for treatment where doctors declared him dead after examination. The police have handed over the body to the next of kin after conducting a postmortem examination on the statement of the deceased’s father.
