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Home / Chandigarh / Youth dies by suicide in police custody at Amloh

Youth dies by suicide in police custody at Amloh

Was arrested in theft case on May 7, family failed to secure his bail

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:31 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Devinder Singh
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An accused in a theft case allegedly died by suicide at the Amloh police station in the district on Sunday evening. The victim, identified as Devinder Singh, a resident of Majri Kisne Wali village, was on three-day police remand.

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According to sources, the accused reportedly hanged himself on the police station premises. After the incident, senior police officials reached the spot and initiated further proceedings. The body was shifted to the Community Health Centre, Amloh.

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While talking to The Tribune, SSP Subham Aggarwal said Devinder was arrested in a theft case dated May 7 and was on three-day police remand. The police came to know that he had hanged himself with a blanket in the lock-up. He was shifted to the Amloh Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Forensic teams and a Judicial Magistrate were called. A judicial inquiry into the incident has been ordered, said the SSP.

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Meanwhile, a post-mortem examination of the body was conducted at the Mohali Civil Hospital under the supervision of a judicial officer. The victim was cremated after the post-mortem.

The family members refused to talk to mediapersons about the incident.

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A close relative of the victim’s family, Happy Singh, said Devinder was a habitual thief. His family got him released on bail several times, but couldn’t arrange for his bail this time. He said the Judicial Magistrate had taken in his possession the CCTV footage in which Devinder is seen tearing a “blanket”. The statement of his family has been recorded.

Meanwhile, sources said the police had reached a compromise with the deceased’s family.

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