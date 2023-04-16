Youth dies in car-bike crash in Mohali

Mohali, April 15
An 18-year-old biker was killed and another injured in an accident that occurred in front of the Gillco Valley complex on the Kharar-Chandigarh main road late last night.
After the car-bike collision, both were taken to the Civil Hospital, Kharar, where the doctor declared Khushmeet Singh (18), a native of Muktsar and at present residing in the Randhawa Road area, Kharar, dead. Vikram, alias Sagar, who was riding pillion, was injured.
The police said around 1 am last night, two youths coming on a motorcycle from the Chandigarh were hit by a car that abruptly came out of the Gillco Valley complex. The deceased worked at a salon on Randhawa Road and lived here in rented accommodation.
The police have filed a case against the unidentified driver. The body was handed over to the kin after post-mortem.
