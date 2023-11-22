Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 21

An 18-year-old boy died after he was attacked by knives and sticks in a clash between two groups near a liquor vend on the Zirakpur-Panchkula highway in Baltana around 10 pm yesterday.

The police today claimed to have solved the murder with the arrest of four suspects, all juveniles.

The police said around 10 pm yesterday, Vijay of Baltana was beaten up by four or five persons near the liquor.

“The victim, who worked as a PVC sheet fitter, was attacked by knives and sticks. An altercation between two groups turned ugly. While the rest of the boys accompanying the victim fled the scene, the latter was caught by the assailants,” said Simranjit Singh, Zirakpur SHO.

The police reached the spot and took the victim to the hospital. Around 2.30 am, he succumbed to injuries.

Acting promptly, the police traced all assailants involved in the murder. “Weapons used by the accused have been recovered,” said Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar.

A case under Sections 323, 341, 302, 148, 149 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.

