Youth dies in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, August 24

A 20-year-old migrant youth died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Baltana traffic lights on the Panchkula road here today.

The deceased has been identified as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Mauli Jagran.

Complainant Kamlesh Kumar, the victim’s father, said Vipin was going to work around midnight when an unidentified vehicle hit him.

The youth was seriously injured in the accident and taken to a hospital in Dhakoli where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered in this regard.