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Home / Chandigarh / Youth dies in truck-bike crash

Youth dies in truck-bike crash

The Phase-1 police have registered a hit-and-run case against the absconding truck driver

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:54 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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A youth, Hritik Asija, a resident of Lakhnour village, died after his motorcycle was hit by a truck on Friday.

Complainant Ramsh Kumar (55), a resident of Ganganagar, said Hritik was travelling on his motorcycle from the Ajit Samachar side towards the Phase 8-B Industrial Area when a Himachal Pradesh-registered truck, coming from the Lakhnour side, suddenly took a turn. As a result, Hritik lost balance and fell on the road, following which the truck’s front wheel ran over him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on the statement of the victim’s uncle, the Phase-1 police have registered a hit-and-run case against the absconding truck driver.

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