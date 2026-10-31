DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Youth enters temple with sword, threatens priest

Youth enters temple with sword, threatens priest

Shiv Manas Mandir is located in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh

article_Author
Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only.
Advertisement

A youth armed with a sword allegedly barged into Shiv Manas Mandir in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Wednesday morning, scattered prasad and threatened the temple priest by holding the weapon to his neck. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has since surfaced on social media.

According to temple authorities, the youth arrived around 10 am in a Scorpio and entered the temple wearing shoes. He allegedly knocked prasad to the floor with the sword, abused the priest and threatened him. Devotees present at the temple were left shaken, and tension prevailed on the premises following the incident.

Advertisement

Members of the temple committee informed the police, who reached the spot and inspected the scene. An investigation has been initiated based on a complaint lodged by the temple committee.

Advertisement

It is learnt that the youth, a resident of Sector 19, is suffering from a mental health condition. He was taken into custody and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for treatment.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts