Youth enters temple with sword, threatens priest

A youth armed with a sword allegedly barged into Shiv Manas Mandir in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Wednesday morning, scattered prasad and threatened the temple priest by holding the weapon to his neck. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, has since surfaced on social media.

According to temple authorities, the youth arrived around 10 am in a Scorpio and entered the temple wearing shoes. He allegedly knocked prasad to the floor with the sword, abused the priest and threatened him. Devotees present at the temple were left shaken, and tension prevailed on the premises following the incident.

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Members of the temple committee informed the police, who reached the spot and inspected the scene. An investigation has been initiated based on a complaint lodged by the temple committee.

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It is learnt that the youth, a resident of Sector 19, is suffering from a mental health condition. He was taken into custody and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for treatment.