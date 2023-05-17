Youth, father ‘attacked’ at Maloya, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

A youth and his father were attacked by a few persons, who were in an inebriated condition, at Maloya on Monday night.

Varinder Kumar, a resident of Maloya, reported he was returning from a market when a few persons walked towards him. One of them pushed him. When he objected, around six persons attacked him victim with a rod. He returned to his house and informed his family about the incident.

The police said the victim, along with his father, returned to the spot and confronted the assailants, who attacked both.

Varinder’s father suffered injuries on head and left arm. “He was repeatedly hit with the rod in the arm,” said sources.

Varinder his father overpowered two of the suspects and informed the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

The police said the four suspects had returned from a birthday party and were in an inebriated condition. “Two of them, identified as Ansh and Vishnu, were arrested under preventive measures,” said a police official.