Youth found dead, FIR against hospital

Panchkula, May 24

A 23-year-old resident of Saketri was found hanging from a tree in Sector 21 today.

The police, on a statement of the deceased’s family, have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Zile Singh, in charge of Sector 21 police post, said the body of Sitender Kumar, a resident of Sketri, was found hanging from a tree in Sector 21. He worked as a security guard at a private hospital.

He was reportedly tensed when he came to his job on Thursday night. “Doctors asked him the reason, but he said nothing. He was then ushered out. Later, his body was found hanging from a tree.”

The police officer said the man’s family had levelled allegations of murder against the hospital. As such a case has been registered against the private hospital under Sections 302 (murder) of the IPC.

