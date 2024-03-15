Youth found dead in Chandigarh's Sector 44

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

A 19-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a ground in Sector 44. The police suspect that the victim was strangled. He has been identified as Jatinder, a resident of Burail.

The police have registered a murder case at the Sector 34 police station and started an investigation.

