Youth gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Swati Sehgal, Special Judge, Fast Track Court, Chandigarh, has sentenced a 20-year-old youth to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a POCSO case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The case was registered on the complaint of a minor victim who alleged that the accused raped her in 2018. She said she was residing with her paternal aunt. She was alone at home when the accused, a neighbour, came to her house and violated her. She raised the alarm, but nobody heard as it was raining heavily.

During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested. The victim and the accused were medically examined. Blood samples of the victim, her child and the accused were also taken and matched. A chargesheet was filed against the accused.

Finding prima facie a case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 376 (3) and 452 of the IPC and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. On the other hand, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. The public prosecutor argued that the CFSL report on record revealed that the accused was the biological father of the victim’s child.

After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted the accused of the charges framed against him.