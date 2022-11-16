Youth gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment in rape case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Judge, Fast-Track Special Court, Swati Sehgal has sentenced 25-year-old Parbdeep Singh, a native of Muktsar district in Punjab, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a rape case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

The victim, who is a resident of Punjab too, had reported that she worked in the Kharar-based office of a company. The accused, Parbdeep Singh, also worked in the same office. Both became friends and later, started residing together in Sector 56, Chandigarh. The accused developed physical relations with her promising her that he would marry her. When she got pregnant, he dumped her.

The woman gave birth to a male child. The police registered a case under Section 376 of IPC on July 29, 2019, and arrested the youth. They sent the DNA samples of the child, accused and the victim to a forensics lab. The reports confirmed the accused was the biological father of the child.