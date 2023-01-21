Youth gets 12-year RI in NDPS case, fined Rs 1.2L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 20

Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev K Beri has sentenced Monu (30), a resident of Sector 38, to 12-year rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on him.

The police arrested Monu on December 30, 2019, in Sector 40 with 7 injections of Pheniramine Maleate of 10 ml each and 22 injections of Buprenorphine of 2 ml each. He failed to produce any valid permit or licence for the injections.

Court framed charges under Section 22 of the NDPS Act against the accused, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

The counsel for the accused claimed the Investigation was faulty. There was no compliance of Section 50 of the NDPS Act.

The Public Prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court said in the present case, neither there was any secret information nor recovery of the contraband was directly made from the right hand of the accused. Rather it was recovered from a polybag held by him in that hand. The recovery, therefore, was not made from his body. Section 50 of the NDPS Act does not apply. The court convicted the accused of the charges framed against him and sentenced him to 12-year rigorous imprisonment.

“The nature of the offence and recovery of commercial quantity of 44.22 grams of contraband containing Buprenorphine from the possession of the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency,” says the court in the order.

