Youth gets 20-year RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

The Special Fast Track Court Judge has sentenced a 23-year-old youth to undergo 20-year-rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a POCSO case registered against him two years ago.

The police registered the FIR for the offence punishable under Section 376 (3) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, on the complaint of a minor girl’s mother in April, 2021.

In a statement to the police, the mother said the accused raped her minor daughter after taking her in his hut. However, counsel of the accused denied the charges and said that he was falsely implicated in the case.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond any doubt.

After hearing arguments, the court held the accused guilty and sentenced him to undergo 20-year-RI.