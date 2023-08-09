Youth gets 20-year RI in POCSO case

Chandigarh, August 8
The Judge, Special Fast-Track Court, has sentenced a 23-year-old youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a POCSO case registered three years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him.
The victim, a minor girl, had reported that the accused molested her on November 7, 2019, in a car near a school. She had come in contact with the accused through Snapchat.
The counsel for the accused said he was falsely implicated in the case. The Public Prosecutor said they had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.
After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty of the offences punishable under Section 376 (3) of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.
