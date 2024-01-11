Youth gets 20-year RI in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

A local court has sentenced a youth to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping an eight-year-old girl four months ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 41, 000 on the convict.

The police had registered the case on August 8, 2023, against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s sister. She told the police that the accused, who is also her neighbour, sexually assaulted her sister after taking her to a nearby forest area.

After registering the case, the police arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet against him for offences punishable under Sections 376 (AB), 323, 363 and 366 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Finding a prime facie case, the court framed the charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

Counsel for the accused argued he was falsely implicated. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the youth to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court said medical and forensic evidences on record clearly established the allegations.

It also said a victim of tender age would not level allegations of such magnitude against any person casually. The court recommended the State Legal Services Authority to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim under its compensation scheme.

Bail for two held with 236 knives

A city court granted bail to Praveen Kumar & Satish Kumar of Panchkula, held on January 4 ‘with 236 button knives’

An FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was lodged at Mauli Jagran police station

Their counsel Harish Bhardwaj told the court that both were wholesalers of stationery and gift items, operating from Mani Majra, for over 20 years

He said the police came to their shops at 6:15 pm and told them to accompany them to the police station for some inquiry

The applicants were later detained and falsely implicated in the case by alleging that they were arrested while travelling in an Innova with the knives, he claimed. After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to the suspects