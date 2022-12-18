Youth gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, has sentenced a 19-year-old youth to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

A case was registered against the accused in March 2021 on a complaint of the victim, who resides with her parents in Chandigarh. She alleged that the accused was staying in their house as a tenant. He started interacting with her on the pretext of marrying her. One night, the accused called her to his room and developed physical relations with her forcibly. He also threatened her that if she disclosed the incident to anyone, it would bring a bad name to her and her family. Out of fear and shame, she did not disclose the incidence to anyone.

The complainant alleged that after finding her alone in the room, the accused used to develop physical relations with her. When she had pain in stomach, her mother took her to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra. Doctors told her that she was five-month pregnant.

During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested. After the completion of investigation, a challan was presented in the court. Finding a prima facie case, the accused was charged under Section 376 (2) (n) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

During the quantum of sentence, the convict prayed for leniency stating that there is no male member in his family to take care of his 12-year-old sister. The public prosecutor, however, demanded exemplary punishment to the convict for his act.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. “Sexual assault in any of its manifestation is degrading, humiliating and monumental blow upon self-esteem, dignity, respect, honour and confidence of victim. Such a heinous and depreciable act of the accused call for a strict punishment,” said the court in the order.