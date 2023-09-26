Youth gets 20-yr RI for sodomising minor boy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

Chandigarh Fast Track Court Special Judge Swati Sehgal has sentenced a youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sodomising a nine-year-old boy. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The police had registered a case following a complaint by the victim’s mother.

According to the complainant, her elder son complained of pain in his body on the evening of February 27, 2022. As she pressed him about it, the nine-year-old confided in her that a man had sodomised him and asked him to keep mum about the incident.

The accused was arrested, and following a probe into the matter, a challan was presented against the accused in court for offences under Sections 377 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 5 (i), 5 (m) and 6 of the POCSO Act.

The court framed the charges against the accused, to which he pleaded not guilty. The counsel for the accused asserted that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

The public prosecutor, on the other hand, contended that the prosecution had proved the case against the accused beyond the shadow of a doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.